Man Found Zip-Tied At LaGrange Store: Trio Charged With Kidnapping, Police Say

The incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, when police responded to The Ambassador Cigar Shop at 1214 Route 55 in LaGrange, after Dutchess County 911 received a report of a disturbance, New York State Police announced on Friday, July 25.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with visible facial injuries and his hands restrained with zip ties, police said. Also present were three other men who claimed to be employees of the shop.

Investigators later found that all four men were known to one another before the incident. According to police, the altercation began earlier in Yonkers and escalated before continuing at the LaGrange location.

The three suspects were identified as Ulster County resident Jamal Maher, 20, of Highland; Westchester resident Mahamed Ali, 21, of Yonkers; and Tareq Ali, 20, also of Yonkers.

All three were arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree conspiracy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree assault.

The suspects were arraigned in LaGrange Town Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond.

Police emphasized that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police BCI in Poughkeepsie at 845-677-7379.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Beekman-Poughquag and receive free news updates.