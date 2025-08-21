Overcast 64°

K9 Sniffs Out Over 65 Grams Of Crack Cocaine In Taconic Traffic Stop In LaGrange: Nysp

A man was caught with more than 65 grams of crack cocaine after being pulled over on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County, police said. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in LaGrange on Tuesday, Aug. 19, around 3:45 p.m., when troopers stopped a 2025 Honda Accord traveling in the northbound lanes, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 21. 

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Jeffrey C. Shaw of Greensboro, North Carolina, was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said a K9 named Vinn sniffed the outside of the car and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search then revealed about 65.8 grams of crack cocaine, authorities added. 

Shaw was arrested and charged with two felonies: third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Shaw was arraigned in Stanford Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center pending a future court date, police said.

