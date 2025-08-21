K9 Sniffs Out Over 65 Grams Of Crack Cocaine In Taconic Traffic Stop In LaGrange: Nysp

The incident happened in LaGrange on Tuesday, Aug. 19, around 3:45 p.m., when troopers stopped a 2025 Honda Accord traveling in the northbound lanes, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Jeffrey C. Shaw of Greensboro, North Carolina, was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said a K9 named Vinn sniffed the outside of the car and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search then revealed about 65.8 grams of crack cocaine, authorities added.

Shaw was arrested and charged with two felonies: third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Shaw was arraigned in Stanford Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center pending a future court date, police said.

