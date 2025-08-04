Inmate Stabs Correction Officer With Homemade Ice Pick-Style Weapon At Green Haven Prison

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, July 21, when a 42-year-old inmate allegedly attempted to stab a female officer with a homemade icepick-style weapon inside a cell block at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association announced on Friday, Aug. 1.

According to the union, the inmate became agitated and approached the female officer aggressively. He then pulled an object from his pants pocket and charged at her. The officer activated her alarm and attempted to create distance by retreating toward the cell block gate.

An inmate reportedly stepped between the attacker and the officer in an attempt to protect her, but the attacker continued his advance. The officer fell while trying to escape and injured her knee.

Responding officers ordered the inmate to surrender, but he refused. Despite being sprayed with OC spray multiple times, he charged a male officer and struck him repeatedly with the weapon before being restrained by three officers.

A nine-inch icepick-style weapon was recovered at the scene. The injured male officer sustained puncture wounds to his back, a head laceration, and shoulder injuries. Both injured officers were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment.

The inmate, whose name was not made public and is serving a 6-to-8-year sentence for second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny out of Nassau County, was scheduled for parole in September. He has since been transferred to Shawangunk Correctional Facility.

"Anytime an inmate stabs or attempts to stab an officer it can have life-threatening consequences," said Joe Horacek, NYSCOPBA Mid-Hudson Region Vice President.

Horacek continued, "This is an inmate, who clearly has no intention of being rehabilitated. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in September, and instead of doing everything he can to secure his release from prison, he stabs one officer and attempted to stab a second."

Horacek called on the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the attack, stating that doing so would send a strong message that violence against correctional staff will not be tolerated.

As of Monday, Aug. 4, no charges have been announced.

