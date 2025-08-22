Guns, Stash Of Crack Cocaine, Mushrooms, Seized From LaGrange Home, Police Say

Cody T. Gilmore, 30, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a private home on New Hackensack Road (Route 376) in the Town of LaGrange on Wednesday, Aug. 20, New York State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 22.

Inside, troopers said they recovered

Seven firearms;

82.8 grams of cocaine;

119.6 grams of crack cocaine;

21.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;

2.8 grams of assorted pills;

Digital scales and $405 in cash.

After his arrest, Gilmore was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in LaGrange Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail.

