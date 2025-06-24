Drunk Driver Crashes ATV On Dutchess Rail Trail In LaGrange, Accomplices Then Hide It: Police

The crash happened on Saturday, June 21, on the Dutchess Rail Trail in LaGrange, where troopers responded to a report of an All-Terrain Vehicle crash with injuries, New York State Police announced on Monday, June 23.

When they arrived, troopers found Putnam County resident Nicholas J. Hunt, 24, of Putnam Valley, and a 25-year-old passenger from Newburgh, both injured. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators found that Hunt was intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said. However, the ATV was missing from the scene.

Troopers eventually discovered that Justin M. Mooney, 25, of Poughkeepsie, and Cullum R. Pavone, 26, of Wappingers Falls, had removed and hidden the ATV to hide the evidence related to the crash, police added.

As a result, Hunt was charged with DWI while Mooney and Pavone were charged with tampering with physical evidence. Mooney also got hit with a charge of making a punishable false written statement, according to authorities.

Hunt was scheduled to appear in Town of LaGrange Court at a later date, while Mooney and Pavone were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 25.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

