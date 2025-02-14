Overcast 31°

Dog Falls Through Ice On Pond In Lagrangeville

Fire crews raced to a Hudson Valley pond after a dog fell through the ice into freezing water. 

The rescue happened on a pond in Stringham Park in Lagrangeville. 

 Photo Credit: LaGrange Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3813
The rescue happened in Dutchess County on Thursday, Feb. 13 at around 10:45 a.m., when a dog plunged through ice on a pond in the area of Stringham Park in Lagrangeville, according to the LaGrange Fire Department. 

Upon arrival, the department’s trained ice water rescue technicians entered the icy water to save the stranded pup. 

The rescue was successful, and the dog was brought to safety, reportedly unharmed and in good spirits. 

"While we’re very happy this incident ended well, we wish to remind everyone to stay off any ice that you haven’t tested," the fire department wrote on social media, adding, "Just because the water is iced over, doesn’t mean it’s safe to enter!" 

