2 Kilos Of Cocaine, 235 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized On Taconic Parkway In LaGrange: Police

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 31, at around 2:30 p.m., when troopers pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound on the Taconic in the Town of LaGrange for a traffic violation, New York State Police announced on Monday, Nov. 3.

The driver, identified as Jaquon L. Dancy, 30, of Poughkeepsie, was the only one in the vehicle. During the stop, State Police K9 Vinn sniffed out the presence of narcotics, police said.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 2,359 grams (more than five pounds) of cocaine, 235 grams of fentanyl, and $1,435 in cash, according to authorities.

Dancy was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned before the Town of LaGrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

