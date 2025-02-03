Teen Storms Home, Attacks Victim With Kids Inside Before Returning In Beacon: Police

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Tompkins Terrace apartment complex in Beacon, according to the City of Beacon Police Department.

A woman at the scene told officers that the suspect, who also lives in the complex and was known to her, had forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her adult son with his 4- and 5-year-old children inside, the department said.

When officers attempted to interview the suspect, he briefly answered the door before shutting it on them. Another man later opened the door, but as officers spoke with him, the suspect walked past and ignored their attempts to engage him.

According to police, the teen then approached the woman’s apartment again and got into a verbal altercation with her near a window where her small children were still inside. He allegedly grabbed a rock from his pocket and threw it at the window, missing and hitting the wall below it, police said.

Despite police calling for him to stop, he continued yelling at the woman and then pulled out another rock. As he prepared to throw it, an officer used a taser-like device on him, preventing him from breaking the window, officials said.

The suspect, whose name was not made public, was taken into custody without further incident, evaluated by EMS, and later arraigned on the following charges:

Second-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Third-degree attempted assault.

Beacon Police emphasized that officers attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation but said the suspect ignored them and posed a direct threat to the victim and young children inside the apartment.

"In a situation where an individual will not even acknowledge the officers' presence and is taking actions which are threatening to a victim and small children, officers then must take prompt action to protect those other people," the department wrote.

