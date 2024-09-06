Partly Cloudy 67°

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Beacon Shooting

Police have made a second arrest in the 2022 murder of a 32-year-old man in a housing complex parking lot.

An out-of-state man has been charged in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a Beacon man in a housing complex parking lot. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Khyree Pratt, age 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, in connection with the 2022 murder of Lionel Pittman in Dutchess County at the Forrestal Heights housing complex in Beacon.

According to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia, Pratt is currently an inmate in a Federal Correction Institution out of state. 

Members of the Beacon Police Department transported him back to Beacon, where he was processed on charges of murder and then transported to the Dutchess County Jail. 

Figlia said the arrest, together with Naije Perrette's arrest on Tuesday, June 11, represents yet another facet in the culmination of years of diligent work by members of the Beacon Police Department, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, and other assisting agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

