Officer Saves Distressed Person From I-84 Overpass Bridge In Beacon

The rescue happened on Wednesday night, May 21 at around 11 p.m., when officers rushed to the I-84 overpass at Route 9D in Beacon following a report of a person in distress, Beacon Police said in an announcement on Thursday, May 22.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer spotted the person climbing the fence on the overpass directly above the interstate. The officer quickly intervened, grabbing hold of the person and pulling them to safety before escorting them to a nearby hospital for further assistance, the department said.

Authorities did not release the identity of the individual but emphasized the importance of reaching out for help in times of crisis.

"If you, or someone you know is in crisis, we encourage you to call the helpline at 988," the department stated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Beacon and receive free news updates.