Man Convicted In 'Cold-Blooded' Execution-Style Murder At Housing Complex In Beacon

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said 24-year-old Khyree Pratt of Philadelphia was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy, and weapons charges following a five-day trial and less than an hour of jury deliberations in connection with a May 2022 murder.

Prosecutors said the crime happened on Saturday, May 14, 2022, around 7 p.m. at the Forrestal Heights apartment complex on West Center Street in Beacon. Pratt and others lured victim Lionel Pittman into the parking lot, where Pratt pointed a loaded gun at Pittman’s head and fired, killing him instantly.

Investigators said Pratt carried out the killing as part of an agreement with co-conspirators and was paid for his role.

Beacon Police led the investigation with assistance from the DA’s Office. Pratt was previously arrested in September 2024 while in federal custody out of state and brought back to Dutchess County to face the charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 24, in Dutchess County Court before Judge Edward T. McLoughlin.

"This verdict sends a clear message, those who plot violence and those who carry it out will be held fully accountable," Parisi said in a statement on Tuesday, adding, "This defendant and shooter, along with every conspirator who played a role in this calculated and cold-blooded murder, will face the consequences of their actions.

"Justice does not stop with the trigger — it reaches everyone behind the plan," Parisi continued.

