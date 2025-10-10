Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Garage Blaze Breaks Out In Beacon, Draws Heavy Firefighter Response

Fire crews in Dutchess County raced to knock down a garage fire that broke out early Friday morning, Oct. 10.

The scene of the blaze on Liberty Street in Beacon. 

 Photo Credit: Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490
Ben Crnic
According to the Beacon Fire Department, units were dispatched around 6:24 a.m. on Friday after multiple reports of a fire on Liberty Street. While responding, Dutchess County 911 received conflicting calls suggesting a possible structure fire. 

Firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes and found a working fire in a 15-by-25-foot detached garage, officials said. Crews immediately stretched a handline to extinguish the flames and protect a nearby building that was at risk. 

A 10-35 signal was transmitted for additional station coverage as crews battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and all units were cleared from the scene by 8:40 a.m., according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious, the Beacon Fire Department said. 

