Fire Victim, Retired Highway Supervisor From Beacon Remembered: Here's When Services Will Be

Murphy, 81, died at his home at 9 Alice St. in Beacon on Tuesday, April 15 after a fast-moving fire broke out just after 6:20 p.m. Three other relatives were injured in the blaze, including his 15-year-old great-grandson, who was left in critical condition with severe burns at Westchester Medical Center, as Daily Voice reported.

Murphy, a lifelong Beacon resident, was born on October 24, 1943, and worked for the City of Beacon Highway Department until his retirement in 2000. He also served as the city's dog warden and was a longtime member of Beacon Engine Company, according to his obituary.

He was known for riding his motorcycle, playing cards, "junking," watching wrestling—and always having a cigar in his mouth.

Murphy is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Eugene A. Murphy (Debbie), Korrin Murphy, and Charles Murphy; his sisters Sylvia Long (Dan), Grace Padworski (Tom), and Elma Bennett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his stepchildren Jeanette, John, Erik, and Peter Olson. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Evelyn Murphy, and sisters Katherine Cross, Joan Brenner, and Nina Mandigo.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls. A remembrance will take place at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Clove Cemetery in Lagrangeville.

In the days since the tragedy, support has poured in for the family, who also lost their home and possessions in the fire. A GoFundMe organized by Dutchess County Scanner Feed founder Patrick O’Dell has raised over $60,000 to help cover funeral costs, medical needs, and travel expenses.

