Dog Rescued From Metro-North Tracks, Reunited With Owner After Scare In Beacon

A dog is safe at home after being rescued from Metro-North tracks in Dutchess County.

The dog pictured above was rescued after it was seen roaming train tracks in Beacon. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/MTA Metro-North Railroad
Ben Crnic
According to the MTA, the close call happened near the Beacon station on Thursday, Sept. 18, when a Metro-North engineer spotted the pup roaming the tracks. 

Thanks to a quick response from the train crew, assistance from MTA Police, and “a little detective work” from the Operations Control Center, the dog was safely removed from danger, MTA officials said. 

The team then found the dog’s owner and reunited them.

The MTA said it was grateful to everyone who helped turn “a dangerous situation into a heartwarming reunion.”

