Cell Phone Explodes At Assisted Living Facility In Beacon

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, at Hedgewood in Beacon, according to the Beacon Fire Department.

Fire units were sent for an automatic fire alarm and arrived to find staff reporting that a resident’s cell phone had exploded on the second floor.

Firefighters soon found light smoke in the hallway and made sure the fire was contained to the phone.

No injuries were reported, and all units cleared the scene by 3:30 p.m.

The department reminded residents that lithium-ion batteries can become volatile if damaged, exposed to water, used improperly, charged with a low-quality charger, or connected to the wrong power source.

