Car Fire Spreads To House In Beacon

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at around 1:30 p.m., when a car caught on fire at a Beacon home on Rector Street, according to the Beacon Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews soon knocked out the flames and searched the home, finding no one inside.

Crews then overhauled the home and confirmed the blaze had not stretched further into the residence.

However, the first floor was damaged by the flames. No injuries were reported.

Crews left the scene by 3:45 p.m.

