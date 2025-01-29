Mostly Cloudy 46°

Car Fire Spreads To House In Beacon

A vehicle fire was soon extinguished by firefighters in Dutchess County, but not before it spread to a nearby residence. 

The fire occurred on Rector Street in Beacon. 

 Photo Credit: Beacon Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at around 1:30 p.m., when a car caught on fire at a Beacon home on Rector Street, according to the Beacon Fire Department. 

Arriving fire crews soon knocked out the flames and searched the home, finding no one inside. 

Crews then overhauled the home and confirmed the blaze had not stretched further into the residence. 

However, the first floor was damaged by the flames. No injuries were reported. 

Crews left the scene by 3:45 p.m. 

