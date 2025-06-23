Stella’s Fine Market, located in Beacon at 155 Main St., will shut down after years of serving the city's shoppers with emerging food and beverage brands. The closure is due to a rent increase that the owner said has become unaffordable.

"I didn’t want to end our stay on Main Street, but our rent increase became something I simply couldn’t afford any longer," the owner, Nikki, wrote in a heartfelt social media post on Saturday, June 21, adding, "It’s hard to put into words what this little shop has meant to me all these years & what you have meant to me."

Stella’s became known not only for its shelves stocked with new, independent brands but also for its personal touch and deep focus on the growing non-alcoholic drink space.

"With your help we’ve brought over 2000 emerging brands onto our shelves & they got to see their brand on shelf for the first time & now some of those brands are now in Whole Foods, Target & Costco - I couldn’t be prouder," Nikki wrote in her post.

The store’s final day was not announced, but the closure will come by the end of June.

In the message, Nikki also shared hopes for the next chapter: one that builds on experience in curation, procurement, packaging design, and customer relationships.

"I’m ready to bring everything I’ve learned curating emerging brands, building customer trust, and spotting what’s next in food and drink to a bigger platform," she said.

Stella’s has nearly 5,000 followers on Instagram and was a favorite stop for locals looking for unique snacks, drinks, and community connection.

