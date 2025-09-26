MoMo Valley, located at 455 Main St., announced Friday, Sept. 26, that it is shutting down operations until problems at the site are resolved.

“Due to unforeseen building issues, our leased location at 455 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508, is temporarily closed,” the restaurant said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are working diligently to resolve these matters as quickly as possible," the statement continued.

The owners thanked patrons for their support and patience, adding that they look forward to reopening once the issues have been addressed.

MoMo Valley is known locally for serving Himalayan dishes, including momos — dumplings that are a staple of Tibetan and Nepali cuisine.

The eatery has received plenty of rave reviews online, including several five-star write-ups on its Yelp page.

"I was so pleasantly surprised to come across a spot like this in Beacon!" wrote Maria B. in one such review, who also added, "I ordered the spicy chicken bowl and loved every bite of it. It was super flavorful, and was exactly what I needed on a cooler day."

Another five-star review from Kara S. reads, "Wow wow wow. Momo Valley was incredible! Stopped in here for dinner...We split the Everest platter, beef dumplings in broth and Thai chicken dish. So much food and so flavorful. I LOVED the dumplings in the broth."

