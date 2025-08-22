Beacon Man, 25, Dies In Unexpected Accident: Friends Now Seeking Help Sending Him Home

The effort has come in the form of a GoFundMe page started to raise funds to send the man, identified only as Alexander, back to his home country of Guatemala following his death on Monday, Aug. 18.

According to the page's organizer, Alex Serroukas, Alexander was a "great human being" who played soccer in Beacon and also worked at the Double O Grill in Wappingers Falls.

"With his hard work and daily smile, he earned everyone's affection as a cook and friend," Serroukas wrote on the fundraiser page.

To fulfill Alexander's family's wish that his body be sent back to Guatemala, the fundraiser is seeking donations from the public.

"We sincerely ask for the support of those who knew him, shared moments with him, or simply wish to express their solidarity with his family during this difficult time," Serroukas wrote, adding, "Every little bit counts and will be of great help."

As of Friday, Aug. 22, the fundraiser had collected just over $7,906 in donations. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Alexander will always live on in our memories: in every game, in every meal we shared, and in every memory he left behind," Serroukas said on the page.

Alexander's workplace, the Double O Grill, also posted a tribute to him on Thursday, Aug. 21: "Alex’s kindness, warm smile, and dedication made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Alex will be deeply missed by all of us. May he rest in peace," the tribute continued.

