Carlos Villafane, 69, of Mastic Beach, was standing in the center lane of the eastbound Sunrise Highway, west of Waverly Avenue, when he was hit around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, police said.

Adam Polis, 36, of Patchogue, was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang in the left lane when he saw three people in the roadway. He swerved right to avoid them but struck Villafane, according to the police.

Villafane was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two pedestrians, Polis, and his passenger were not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

