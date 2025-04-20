Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 64°

SHARE

Carlos Villafane Struck Dead On Sunrise Highway: PD

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a Mustang on Sunrise Highway in Bluepoint, Suffolk County Police announced on Sunday, April 20.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle

A Suffolk County Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Carlos Villafane, 69, of Mastic Beach, was standing in the center lane of the eastbound Sunrise Highway, west of Waverly Avenue, when he was hit around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, police said.

Adam Polis, 36, of Patchogue, was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang in the left lane when he saw three people in the roadway. He swerved right to avoid them but struck Villafane, according to the police.

Villafane was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two pedestrians, Polis, and his passenger were not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

to follow Daily Voice Bayport-Blue Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE