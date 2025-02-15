Anthony Obando, 19, and Johan Martinez Jimenez, 19, both of Brentwood, were spotted by the Suffolk County Police Street Takeover Task Force speeding eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Veterans Highway at 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, according to police.

Officers stopped Obando in a 2015 Toyota Corolla and Martinez Jimenez in a 2008 Honda Civic, both cited for Unlawful Speed Contest, Reckless Driving, and multiple traffic violations, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded, and the teens will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on March 6.

The Suffolk County Police Department reminds the public that criminal charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

