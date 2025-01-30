Woman Killed In House Fire That Spread To Neighboring Homes In Bay Shore

Multiple fire and ambulance agencies were called about a residential structure fire in Bay Shore on North Windsor Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Of the three adults inside at the time, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Suffolk County Police said. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second man was not injured.

Flames, fueled in part by wind gusts topping 25 miles per hour, spread to two nearby homes. Nobody in the other houses was injured, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office will identify the woman and determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire but they noted it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

