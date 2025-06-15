Teen Struck By Boat Propeller At Sailors Haven, Airlifted To Hospital: Suffolk County Police.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. while a 30-foot aluminum barge was backing out of the Sailors Haven Boat Basin, authorities detailed in a release. An 18-year-old man from Utah, who was aboard the vessel, lost his balance and fell into the water, hitting the spinning propeller.

He was pulled from the water by witnesses before police arrived. Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded quickly, including Officer Joseph Riviello, who applied two tourniquets to control the bleeding from the victim’s leg.

The teen was then airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

