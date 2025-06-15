Light Rain 62°

Teen Struck By Boat Propeller At Sailors Haven, Airlifted To Hospital: Suffolk County Police.

A teen suffered a serious leg injury after falling off a barge and striking its propeller at Sailors Haven on Sunday, June 15, 2025, Suffolk County Police announced.

Jillian Pikora
The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. while a 30-foot aluminum barge was backing out of the Sailors Haven Boat Basin, authorities detailed in a release. An 18-year-old man from Utah, who was aboard the vessel, lost his balance and fell into the water, hitting the spinning propeller.

He was pulled from the water by witnesses before police arrived. Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded quickly, including Officer Joseph Riviello, who applied two tourniquets to control the bleeding from the victim’s leg.

The teen was then airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

