The shooting occurred at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, in Bay Shore as police were preparing to execute a search warrant at a murder suspect’s home near New York Avenue, according to police.

At least seven shots were fired from the residence, and a 33-year-old officer stationed outside the home was struck in the face, police said.

The wounded officer was rushed to South Shore University Hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers arrested the suspected gunman at the scene. His name had not been released as of press time.

Suffolk County Police responded to the area hours earlier after two neighbors returning home from work discovered a man’s body in the brush along the south side of New York Avenue, police said.

The 66-year-old had been shot to death in the street and was then dragged into the woods, according to police. His identity was being withheld pending family notification.

It was not immediately clear whether the two men knew each other, or what may have led up to the killing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.