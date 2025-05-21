Steven Vazquez, 22, of Bay Shore, was indicted for aggravated assault on a police officer in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, May 20, for allegedly stabbing a Suffolk County cop.

Officers initially responded to Gibbs Road in Amityville for reports of a masked individual breaking into cars at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 6, as Daily Voice reported. That’s where they reportedly found Vazquez hiding beneath a pickup truck.

As one officer approached the driver’s side of the truck, his partner saw movement underneath and alerted him. When the officer ran to the passenger side, Vazquez emerged armed with a knife and lunged, slashing the officer on the neck and chin before stabbing him in the upper leg and groin area, according to investigators.

Despite being wounded, the officer and his partner attempted to arrest Vazquez, who continued violently resisting until a TASER device was used to subdue him, prosecutors said.

A tourniquet had to be applied to the officer’s leg before he was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital for treatment. He required stitches to close the wounds on his face and neck.

“Our harshest penalties are reserved for those who violently assault police officers,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said following the indictment. “This alleged crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Vazquez faces a half dozen charges that also include menacing and resisting arrest. He was ordered jailed without bail while the case proceeds, and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

