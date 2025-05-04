Officers responded to the rear of 115 Railroad Plaza after a 911 caller reported a stabbing around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, according to police.

When officers arrived, they discovered 47-year-old Shurvell Rush suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Rush, who was undomiciled, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

