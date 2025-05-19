Nikeya Barker, 44, of Bay Shore, was arraigned on murder charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, May 19, in the killing of 47-year-old Shurvell Rush, of Central Islip.

The fatal stabbing happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, when Suffolk County Police responded to Railroad Plaza and found Rush with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as Daily Voice reported.

Surveillance video from the area reportedly shows Barker confronting Rush at the train station and then following him into a nearby townhouse complex parking lot, where the stabbing occurred. The same footage shows Barker holding a large knife and later discarding it in nearby bushes before fleeing, prosecutors said.

Police recovered what appeared to be the weapon, with visible blood, at the scene.

Barker surrendered to the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad three days later.

“This case represents a disturbing instance of interpersonal violence that ended in tragedy,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and seek justice for the victim.”

Barker was charged with murder in the second-degree, and jailed without bail while the case proceeds. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.