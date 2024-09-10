Roadtrip restaurant in Bay Shore – located at 3 East Main Street, at the former site of Rock City Dogs – held its soft opening in late September.

Billed as “a celebration of American cuisine and cocktails,” the eatery’s menu features dishes that are inspired by the different states, with a new state highlighted on its specials menu each week.

The Herb-Infused Lollipop Lamb Chops – marinated in fresh herbs and served with chilled cucumber and tomato salad tossed in a lemon vinaigrette – highlights Wyoming’s rich tradition of ranching.

And the Blue Summit Burger – with its pepper crust and topping of arugula and gorgonzola sauce served on a brioche bun – offers a "gourmet twist” on the classic burger inspired by the Pacific Northwest, the menu says.

Naturally, the menu also boasts a New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich – pastrami and mustard on marbled rye, “an iconic deli sandwich inspired by New York’s Jewish culture.”

Maine lobster rolls, Philly cheesesteaks, grilled pineapple chili lime brussels sprouts (Hawaii), and the peach and pecan chicken salad (Georgia) also caught this reporter’s eye.

Since opening, Roadtrip has earned an impressive 5 out of 5 stars on Yelp, where customers raved about the Bayou shrimp lettuce wraps and maple chipotle wings, among other dishes.

“The food was delicious and creative. Our favorite dishes were the appetizers lobster bisque, sunkiss wings, billionaire's bacon, and mussels,” Lisa K., of South Huntington, wrote on Yelp.

“Such an amazing experience. The entire place looked so modern and clean,” Warren V., of Bethpage, added after attending the soft opening. “We had to save some room for dessert, and we split a bourbon glazed cheesecake and not one crumb was left behind!”

Roadtrip is open daily except Tuesdays. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.