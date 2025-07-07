Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Nadelisse Forde,13, Reported Missing In Bay Shore

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Long Island.

Nadelisse Forde.

Nadelisse Forde.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Nadelisse Forde was last seen at her Bay Shore residence on Wednesday, June 25, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse .

Forde was last seen wearing a black and white Nike t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black and white Nike Jordan sneakers. She has orange highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE