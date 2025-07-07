Nadelisse Forde was last seen at her Bay Shore residence on Wednesday, June 25, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse .

Forde was last seen wearing a black and white Nike t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black and white Nike Jordan sneakers. She has orange highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

