Melany Maldonado was last seen at the Bay Shore LIRR station on Tuesday, June 25, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Maldonado was last seen wearing a brown dress and currently has her hair dyed red, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

