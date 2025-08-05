Fair 76°

Man Shot By Police After Hostage Call In North Bay Shore

A man armed with a sword was shot by police after threatening officers and refusing to comply during a response to a reported hostage situation on Long Island, police said.

Ohio Avenue in North Bay Shore.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct responded to a 911 call around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, reporting a possible hostage situation at a home on Ohio Avenue in North Bay Shore.

When officers arrived, 33-year-old Joseph Restaino confronted them with a long sword and refused multiple commands to drop the weapon, according to police.

Officers first deployed a TASER device, but it was ineffective. Restaino continued to ignore commands, prompting at least one officer to open fire, police said.

Restaino was struck and taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Police later confirmed there were no hostages in the home.

The incident is under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6392.

