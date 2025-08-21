Overcast 66°

Man Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap Boy At Bay Shore Mosque

A homeless man is accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy during a prayer service at a Bay Shore mosque.

Nelson Priester is accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at Masjid Darul Quran in Bay Shore on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Masjid Darul Quran, located on East 3rd Ave., according to Suffolk County Police.

Nelson Priester, 39, led the boy from the prayer hall into a basement kitchen and barricaded the door, police said. A worshiper spotted what happened and alerted the child’s grandfather.

Several people tried to break into the kitchen through the door but were unable. One person eventually climbed through a service window and rescued the boy, who was not hurt.

Priester was arrested at the scene. He is charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 21, at First District Court in Central Islip.

