The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Masjid Darul Quran, located on East 3rd Ave., according to Suffolk County Police.

Nelson Priester, 39, led the boy from the prayer hall into a basement kitchen and barricaded the door, police said. A worshiper spotted what happened and alerted the child’s grandfather.

Several people tried to break into the kitchen through the door but were unable. One person eventually climbed through a service window and rescued the boy, who was not hurt.

Priester was arrested at the scene. He is charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 21, at First District Court in Central Islip.

