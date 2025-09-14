Juan Garay, 35, of Corona, Queens, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on Hecksher Avenue between Spur Drive North and Hemlock Drive when the crash occurred, police said in a release.

The Rogue first struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Nissan Altima on the east side of the roadway before crashing head-on into a southbound 2002 Nissan Sentra, investigators detailed. The impact pushed the Sentra into a parked, unoccupied 2001 Dodge Ram on the west side of the street.

The Sentra’s driver and passenger were transported to South Shore University Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Garay was not injured. Responding officers determined he was impaired and placed him under arrest. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and is being held overnight at the Third Precinct, police said. His arraignment is scheduled at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The Rogue and Sentra were impounded for safety checks.

