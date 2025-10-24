Freddie Rice, 34, of Bay Shore, was found guilty of sex trafficking Friday, Oct. 24, by a Nassau County jury who concluded he used drugs and financial coercion to control his victims.

Prosecutors argued that Rice exploited the addictions of multiple women between August 2019 and December 2023, withholding heroin and crack cocaine to force them into sex acts with third parties for money.

The women were required to turn over all proceeds to Rice, and if they failed, he punished them by cutting off drugs, leaving them to suffer withdrawal symptoms, prosecutors said.

Rice also told victims they had to keep performing acts to pay off supposed debts to him, though prosecutors said those debts were never cleared.

Tierney called the crimes “calculated, predatory, and devastating,” and encouraged other trafficking victims to seek help by calling 911 or the DA’s Human Trafficking Tipline at 631-852-2950.

Rice is scheduled to be sentenced in November. He faces up to 50 years to life in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the DA, Rice also has an unrelated drug conviction pending sentencing and four prior felony convictions dating back to 2009, including burglary, assault, and drug offenses.

The case was investigated by Suffolk County police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

