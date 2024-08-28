Fatal House Fire: Resident ID'd As Victim In Bay Shore

The blaze broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Bay Shore.

A resident of the home had been removed from the house by a family member, a good Samaritan, and a Suffolk County PD Third Precinct officer.

Artemio Gonzalez, age 77, was transported to South Shore Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, according to Suffolk County Police.

The family member and a Third Precinct officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

