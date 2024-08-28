Fair 78°

SHARE

Fatal House Fire: Resident ID'd As Victim In Bay Shore

One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized after a house fire in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

The home at&nbsp;16 Oklahoma Ave. in Bay Shore.

The home at 16 Oklahoma Ave. in Bay Shore.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Bay Shore.

A resident of the home had been removed from the house by a family member, a good Samaritan, and a Suffolk County PD Third Precinct officer.

Artemio Gonzalez, age 77, was transported to South Shore Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, according to Suffolk County Police.

The family member and a Third Precinct officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE