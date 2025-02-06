Emilio Hernandez, 54, of Bay Shore, was found guilty of robbery and related charges by a Suffolk County jury on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Hernandez was armed with a pistol when he entered a laundromat on the Sunrise Highway Service Road in Bay Shore donning a mask, hat, and sunglasses on April 11, 2023, according to prosecutors.

After robbing the business, he was filmed driving away from the scene by a witness. Suffolk County Police stopped him a short time later nearby, where they recovered the stolen cash along with clothing and rubber gloves used in the robbery.

In court Wednesday, jurors convicted Hernandez of the following counts:

Robbery in the second degree (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

The convictions aren’t the first for Hernandez, who has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple violent felonies, prosecutors said. Most recently, he was convicted of robbery in 2011 and served eight years in prison.

“This defendant is a career criminal as evidenced by his lengthy criminal record, including multiple convictions for robbery and attempted robbery,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We will ask the court to sentence this defendant to the maximum period of incarceration allowable under the law. Protecting our citizens and the local businesses that employ them is of the utmost importance to my office.”

Hernandez faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

