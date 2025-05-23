Darwin Maldonado Vanegas, 31, was arraigned on murder and weapons charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, May 22, in the April killing of 24-year-old Daniel Nunez-Hernandez.

Suffolk County Police responded to the pair’s Bay Shore residence on West Lakeland Street, where they rented separate rooms, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3.

Officers found Nunez-Hernandez dead on a basement couch with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. Two 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they heard two gunshots coming from the basement earlier that morning. Vanegas had been at the home around the same time and later disappeared, according to prosecutors.

Police recovered a loaded high-capacity magazine hidden between Vanegas’ mattress and box spring, prosecutors said. Surveillance and financial records revealed that he had withdrawn a large amount of money before allegedly fleeing New York, first to Atlantic City, then to Miami, where he was captured on Wednesday, May 7.

“This defendant allegedly executed Daniel Nunez-Hernandez and then thought he could flee Suffolk County to avoid culpability, but he was clearly wrong,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

In court Thursday, Vanegas was indicted on the following counts:

Murder in the Second Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree ( felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Harassment in the Second Degree (violation)

Vanegas was remanded without bail and is due back in court in June. If convicted of the top charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.