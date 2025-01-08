Car Strike Seriously Injures Woman In Bay Shore: Police

Marie Lanfrit, of Bay Shore, was crossing Spur Drive North when a 2005 Ford, driven by 65-year-old Ken Anthony of Central Islip, hit her at 5:45 p.m., authorities said. The crash happened as Anthony attempted to turn left onto the eastbound lanes of Spur Drive North from Fifth Avenue, according to police.

Lanfrit was rushed to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said. Anthony was not hurt.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check, and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352. Anonymous tips can be submitted through P3 Tips via the App Store, Google Play, or online at www.P3Tips.com. Tips that result in an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

