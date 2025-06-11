Bradley Schioppa, 18, was indicted for three counts of Rape in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Schioppa allegedly used the handle “paxonhotsg5” to join a Snapchat group chat with Smithtown-area boys in April 2025. Posing as a peer, he later began meeting the children in person, driving them around, buying them snacks, and playing what he called “prank games,” Tierney said.

Schioppa raped one of the boys in the bathroom at Robert A. Brady Park and the second in a CVS bathroom in Smithtown, authorities said. He allegedly framed the abuse as part of a dare or prank in exchange for money.

The case unraveled in May when one victim’s mother found inappropriate messages and confronted her son, leading to a police investigation and Schioppa’s arrest on May 21, 2025.

Schioppa was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis on June 10, who ordered him held on $450,000 cash, $900,000 bond, or $4.5 million partially secured bond. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top charge. His next court date is set for July 8, 2025. He is represented by Ira Weissman, Esq.

The case is being prosecuted by ADA Johanna Poremba of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau. The investigation was led by Detectives Michele Speed and Robert Cafiero of the Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section.

Officials urge anyone who believes their child had contact with Schioppa or the handle “paxonhotsg5” to contact the Suffolk County DA’s Office at 631-852-2555 or the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bay Shore and receive free news updates.