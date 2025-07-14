Daniel Soto, 37, was indicted in Suffolk County Court on Monday, July 14, after investigators determined he used violence and manipulation to force the victim into sex work for his personal profit, according to the district attorney’s office.

Soto arranged sexual encounters between the victim and paying clients throughout 2024 and into 2025—keeping all the money for himself, prosecutors said.

When the woman tried to stop, Soto either physically assaulted her or withheld drugs, knowing her addiction made her vulnerable to control, according to investigators.

Soto was arrested following a joint investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Trafficking Initiative, and the DA’s H.E.A.T. Unit (Hate Crimes, Elder Abuse, Anti-Bias, and Human Trafficking).

He is charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking and promoting prostitution, and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

Soto remains in custody at the Suffolk County jail on unrelated sexual assault charges.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available. Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit humantraffickinghotline.org for confidential support and resources available 24/7.

