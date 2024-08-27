Bay Shore Resident Killed After House Fire Breaks Out

The blaze broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Bay Shore.

Artemio Gonzalez, age 77, had been removed from the house by a family member, a good Samaritan and a Suffolk County PD Third Precinct officer.

Gonzalez was transported to South Shore Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The family member and a Suffolf County PD Third Precinct officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

