Bay Shore Mechanic Ran Cocaine Ring Out Of Garage Business, DA Says

Uriel Rose, age 41, of Bay Shore, was indicted on over a dozen drug charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, April 30, following a 10-month investigation into his Deer Park business, “Beema Boyz.”

The probe began in June 2024, when Suffolk County Police received tips that Rose was using his garage as a front for selling drugs. Undercover officers bought cocaine from him on seven different occasions, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, April 10, detectives executed a search warrant at the business. When they entered, Rose reportedly tried to flee from the bathroom but was quickly caught. He had cocaine residue on his clothing, and investigators believe he tried to flush a large portion of the drugs down the toilet, prosecutors said.

Still, police recovered cocaine from the bathroom and more than eight ounces from his desk, according to investigators. They also allegedly found cash, a money counter, crack-cooking tools, packaging supplies, and a ledger tracking drug deals.

In the trash, investigators reportedly found drug packages labeled “Ahijado,” which means “godson” in Spanish.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks that threaten the safety and well-being of our community,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who profit from the distribution of dangerous substances.”

In court Wednesday, Rose was arraigned on 19 counts, including criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence. He’s being held on $1.5 million cash bail and faces 12 to 24 years in prison if convicted.

