Modern forensic technology and “determined detective work” helped police nab the culprit in the 2003 murder of Edna Schubert, the Suffolk County DA’s office announced Thursday, Feb. 6.

Schubert, 88, was beaten to death by an intruder at her North Bay Shore residence on Fredrick Avenue on Dec. 12, 2003, The New York Times reported. The retired Department of Motor Vehicles employee, who lived alone since her husband died years prior, died from a violent assault, police told the outlet.

Additional details surrounding the arrest are expected to be revealed during a press conference with Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney following a court proceeding in Riverhead on Friday afternoon, Feb. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

