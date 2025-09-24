Morgan Lange, 33, of Ballston Spa, pleaded not guilty in Malta Town Court to the upgraded charge on Wednesday morning, Sept. 24.

The case stems from a crash on Monday, Sept. 8, when emergency crews found 30-year-old Joshua “Josh” Soden pinned beneath Lange’s car in the parking lot of Bentley’s Tavern, located at the corner of Route 9 and NY 67.

Soden was rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he suffered two cardiac arrests and remained on life support for nine days. He was declared brain dead and later removed from life support, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Troopers allege Lange attempted to dispose of an open alcoholic beverage after the crash. She was arrested at the scene and taken to the State Police barracks in Saratoga, where investigators said she registered a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent.

Lange was initially charged with felony vehicular assault, felony tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated, and multiple traffic violations. The vehicular manslaughter charge was added following Soden’s death.

In the wake of his passing, a GoFundMe campaign organized by family friends has raised more than $43,000 to help cover medical bills and funeral expenses. Loved ones described Soden as “pure light,” known for his contagious laugh and generosity.

Funeral arrangements for Soden had not been announced as of Wednesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ballston Spa and receive free news updates.