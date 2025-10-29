Ronald Rayher, 71, of Milton, received the maximum penalty of five to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 29, in Saratoga County Court after being convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Thomas “TJ” Krider, 40.

Krider, a beloved Elvis impersonator and Star Trek set tour guide, was found dead in Rayher’s basement in April 2024, as Daily Voice reported. Prosecutors argued Rayher repeatedly dosed him with homemade chloroform during sexual play, then left his body on a tarp for four days before finally calling 911.

In court, Krider’s wife, Heidi Greene, delivered an emotional statement, calling her husband “the love of my life” and telling Rayher: “I hope you rot in prison. I will never forgive you,” the Albany Times Union reported.

Investigators determined Rayher tried to conceal the death, disposing of Krider’s belongings and going about his daily life — even shopping, moving furniture, and attending a solar eclipse party — all while Krider’s body lay on a tarp in his basement.

Detectives later recovered chloroform bottles and personal effects Rayher had discarded.

Rayher apologized in court, saying, “I’m sincerely sorry it occurred. T.J. was a fine man.”

Krider, who also performed under the name TJ Greene, was well known in the North Country as a costumed entertainer. Friends described him as generous and full of joy.

“TJ was one of the most genuinely kind people I’ve ever known,” friend Emmalee Stark said after his death. “Everything he did was led with love in his heart.”

Rayher was also sentenced to up to four years for evidence tampering, to be served concurrently.

Judge Lorraine Diamond called Krider’s death “tragic and wholly preventable,” telling Rayher: “You are not an uninformed bystander. You took an oath to do no harm. You knew the risks and took them for your own recreation and amusement and sexual gratification.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ballston Spa and receive free news updates.