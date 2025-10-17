Deputies in the town of Ballston responded to the McDonald’s on Church Avenue for a reported robbery just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation found that 32-year-old Joseph Hess, of Frankfort, stole a pocketbook from a parked vehicle before retreating to his own car, police said.

The victim, a 76-year-old woman from Ballston Spa, attempted to confront him but was struck when Hess threw the vehicle in reverse and drove off, according to police.

The woman was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she was treated for compound leg fractures.

Hess abandoned the vehicle—later discovered to have been reported stolen out of Colonie—behind Mabey’s Moving and Storage on Route 67, police said. He was last seen running into nearby woods.

Hess is described as 6-foot-3, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities noted he is also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Frankfort for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Anyone who sees Hess is urged to call 911 immediately.

