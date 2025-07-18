Dunning Street Station, a Malta bar and grill housed in a restored 1950s train car on Route 9, has officially closed after 10 years in business.

Owners Bob McKenna and Scott Ringwood announced the closure on Facebook Thursday, July 17, calling the decision to sell “heartfelt” and thanking their customers and staff for “10 unforgettable years.”

“From birthday and anniversary celebrations to wine dinners and community fundraisers, the memories made at The Station will always hold a special place in our hearts,” they wrote.

Originally opened in 2014, Dunning Street Station quickly became a community favorite, known for its creative small plates, retro-chic ambiance, and stainless steel art deco interior that gleamed with charm. Housed inside a 1947 Fodero dining car, the space blended nostalgia with modern hospitality.

Menu highlights over the years included dishes like maple-glazed bourbon salmon, grilled ribeye with pork belly demi-glace, and Asian sweet chili swordfish — all served alongside warm service and a bustling bar scene.

The name “Dunning Street Station” was chosen as a nod to the restaurant’s location and railcar roots, and the restaurant’s train-themed atmosphere became a hallmark of the local dining scene.

McKenna and Ringwood said they are passing the torch to a new group, Harvest Grain of Malta, and expressed confidence that the incoming owners will “carry on the spirit of hospitality and quality.”

They invited fans to continue dining with them at Lake Ridge Restaurant in nearby Round Lake, which the duo has owned for 23 years. Dunning Street Station gift certificates will be honored there, they said.

The announcement drew an outpouring of community response on social media, with hundreds of reactions and comments flooding the post.

“Congratulations to Bob and Scott on the sale. I don’t even know where to start,” one customer wrote. “The Station was my favorite place — the food, the outstanding staff, the happy hours, making new friends, and 10 years of memories!!”

Another recalled, “My first serving job and first hostess job! A lot of fun.”

Others simply shared their gratitude: “Thank you for your amazing hospitality and for the even better memories.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ballston Spa and receive free news updates.