Emergency crews in Saratoga County responded to the USA Gas, located at the intersection of state routes 50 and 67 in Ballston Spa, for a fire Friday morning, June 6. The area is commonly referred to as “V-Corners.”

Flames tore through the gas pump area, charring several vehicles and destroying the station’s canopy. Photos from the scene show heavy damage, with the roof above the pumps scorched and partially collapsed.

Though several people sustained minor injuries, no serious injuries were reported, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

As fire crews battled the blaze, State Routes 50 and 67, along with Ballston Avenue, were temporarily closed. All roads have since reopened, but Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi cautioned drivers about potential delays and “rubber-necking.”

“Thank you to the Ballston Spa Fire Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Department, and the MANY First Responders agencies that sprung to action to quickly extinguish and manage what could have been a much worse disaster,” Rossi wrote on Facebook.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the Cause and Origin Team are investigating.

