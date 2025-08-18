The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 5, in Ballston Spa, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The minor attempted to forcibly remove a deputy’s handgun from its holster while being placed into a patrol vehicle, police said. The suspect also allegedly kicked the deputy in the leg, causing injury.

The teen was arrested Friday, Aug. 15, and charged with attempted robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree, both felonies.

They were arraigned in the Youth Part of Saratoga County Court and remanded to the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility pending further proceedings.

