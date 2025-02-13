Heidi Howe, 46, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 10, following an investigation into multiple thefts reported at a Ballston Spa Dunkin’ store, New York State Police said.

Troopers concluded that Howe, who managed the location, entered the store after hours without authorization on several occasions in December 2024 and January 2025, police said. Altogether, she stole more than $3,000 in cash, according to police.

Howe was located by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and turned over to State Police of Saratoga.

She was charged with grand larceny and burglary, and was released on her own recognizance while the case proceeds.

